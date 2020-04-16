Man Faces Attempted Rape, Host Of Other Charges, State Police Say

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for alleged attempted rape and a host of other charges involving a child following a months-long investigation.

Sullivan County resident Archie J. Ackerley, of Denning, was arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday, April 15, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted in conjunction with members of the state police in Kingston and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

The allegations against Ackerly include that, over the course of several months, he sent explicit photos of himself to a minor and asked the victim for nude photos, and engaged in sexual touching of the victim and offered the victim cash for sex, Nevel said.

He was charged with

Attempted rape, second degree

Disseminating indecent material to a minor as a sexually motivated felony, first degree

Patronizing prostitution, second degree

Luring a child, third degree

Criminal solicitation, third degree

Endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor charge

Ackerley was arraigned by the Town of Rockland Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $15,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.

State Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Ackerly to contact the State Police at Liberty 845-292-6600 or the State Police at Kingston 845-338-1702

