Man Drowns At Ramapo Reservation In Mahwah

A rescue mission turned into a recovery after a man drowned early Saturday night at the Ramapo Valley Reservation in Mahwah.

A host of responders rushed to the site after the victim went into the water around 5:30 p.m. and hadn't returned an hour later.

Various police, firefighters and dive teams from Lyndhurst, Oradell and elsewhere converged.

A Wyckoff police drone located the body, after which rescuers soon "had eyes on him," one said from the scene a short time later.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was notified. Authorities also summoned the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification (to collect evidence).

