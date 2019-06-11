Man Drove Drunk With Two Toddlers In Car On I-87 In Rockland, Police Say

A man is facing charges after police say he drove on I-87 while intoxicated with two toddlers in the vehicle.

New York State Police say they located a vehicle that had run out of gas on I-87 in the village of Sloatsburg on Sunday, June 9 around 1:50 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as 44-year-old Vladimir Savichev of Brooklyn, was determined to be intoxicated and had been traveling with his children, ages four and two, inside the vehicle, according to police.

Savichev was arrested, and the children were turned over to a sober family member. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Newburgh, where police say his BAC was tested at .27.

Savichev faces the following charges:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a Class E felony

Endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

Savichev was arraigned before the Village of Suffern Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or bond. He is scheduled to return to the Village of Sloatsburg Court on Wednesday, June 26.

