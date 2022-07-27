Man Drove Drunk With Two Kids In Vehicle On Busy Hudson Valley Roadway, Police Say

A man from the region has been arrested for alleged aggravated DWI after his two children got out of the vehicle on a busy roadway because they were afraid of crashing, police say.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Yorktown on Saturday, July 23 on Route 6.

Fairfield County resident Christopher Mangan, age 47, of Stamford, was arrested and charged after police received a welfare check request after she received a call from them, said the Yorktown Police.

The children, a 14-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy called their mother saying they were scared because their father, Mangan, was driving erratically and they were afraid he might crash, police said.

The mother told officers the children had exited the vehicle on Route 6 when it stopped at a red light and were now stranded on the side of the road, police added.

A Yorktown officer responded to the scene, located the children, and initiated an investigation. The children were safely transported to the Yorktown Police Department where they were reunited with their mother.

A short time later the officer spotted Mangan's vehicle driving on Route 6 allegedly committing multiple traffic infractions, police said.

He was stopped and following an investigation was found to be driving drunk, Yorktown Police said.

An additional investigation found he had been driving with the two children as passengers with a blood alcohol level of .18 percent or more, or twice the legal limit, police said.

He was charged with:

Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Endangering the welfare of a child

Multiple traffic violations

A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the children, police said.

Following his arrest, Mangan was released on his own recognizance to a responsible adult, police said.

He is due to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 4.

