Man, Dog Struck, Killed By Train In Area

An oncoming train killed a man and his dog in the area, police said.

The two were both found dead in Orange County on the train tracks in the area of South Water Street and Renwick Street by City of Newburgh police at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. It was unclear why the man was walking his dog on the train tracks, police said.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released by police, and there is an active investigation into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has pertinent information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

