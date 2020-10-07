Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man, Dog Struck, Killed By Train In Area

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The identity of the deceased man has not been released by police, and there is an active investigation into the incident.
The identity of the deceased man has not been released by police, and there is an active investigation into the incident. Photo Credit: File

An oncoming train killed a man and his dog in the area, police said. 

The two were both found dead in Orange County on the train tracks in the area of South Water Street and Renwick Street by City of Newburgh police at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. It was unclear why the man was walking his dog on the train tracks, police said. 

The identity of the deceased man has not been released by police, and there is an active investigation into the incident. 

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has pertinent information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.