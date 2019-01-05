Man, Dog Die In House Fire On Route 9W In West Haverstraw

A 67-year-old homeowner along with his dog were both found dead just minutes after West Haverstraw firefighters pulled themfrom the home where a fire broke out.

The fire was reported around 11:40 a.m. Sunday at a two-and-a-half story wood house at 8 Route 9W, near Railroad Avenue in West Haverstraw, said John Kryger, Rockland County Deputy Fire Coordinator.

"Firefighters were on scene within two minutes with hoses pulled within a couple of more minutes," he said.

The unidentified man, pending notification of next of kin, was found sitting at a table in a small nook area of the kitchen with his dog. Officials believe he was already dead before the fire started in the first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters performed CPR on both the dog and the homeowner without success.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes. The man was taken to Nyack Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m., Kryger said.

The fire, which is not considered suspicious, is under investigation. The exact cause of death of the homeowner will also be determined, Kryger added.

A "de-stress" meeting was held following the fire to help firefighters deal with the death of both the dog and the homeowner, Kryger said.

Responding firefighters came from Stony Point, Haverstraw, Thiells, Hillcrest, New City, and Congers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.