Man Dies After Snowmobile Accident On Frozen Reservoir In Area

One man was killed and another injured after a snowmobile smashed through the ice and fell into the water of an area reservoir.

Shortly after the incident took place around 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, in Orange County, Sergeant James Bodisch and Trooper Ryan Stutz responded to Reservoir Road in the town of Goshen for a report of a snowmobile accident with injuries, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Upon arrival, Bodisch and Stutz found an individual in the woods. He was later identified as Richard Stetson, age 55, of Goshen.

Troopers immediately assessed the situation and with the assistance of EMS personnel, provided first aid and placed Stetson on a backboard, and transported him to a waiting ambulance, Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that Stetson and Arne Jensen, 56, of Goshen, were on a snowmobile on the Goshen Reservoir when the sled they were riding on broke through the ice and became submerged in the water.

Stetson was able to exit the water and climb onto the ice where he was able to call for help.

The Minisink Hook and Ladder Company cold water rescue technicians entered the water and located Jensen. Jensen was removed from the water and was treated by Goshen Fire Department and EMS.

He was then transported by the Troop F snowmobile unit to a waiting ambulance where he was taken to Garnet Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by the New York State Police.

