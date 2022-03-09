Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Ukraine Crisis: NY Lawmakers Push To Suspend Gas Tax
Police & Fire

Man Dies After Rescuing Grandkids In Hudson Valley House Fire, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The fire.
The fire. Photo Credit: Lake Carmel Fire Department

An area grandfather died after saving his two grandchildren from a fire that destroyed a Hudson Valley home.

The fire broke out in Putnam County around 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at a home on Scarsdale Road in Lake Carmel, a hamlet in the town of Kent.

Arriving firefighters and police found two small children outside the burning building, said the Kent Police Department.

A 65-year-old man was found inside the burning home and was transported to Putnam Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The children, who were reportedly thrown out a window to safety, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the man who died has not been released pending notification of family members. 

Multiple fire departments responded to assist including:

  • Kent Fire Department
  • Carmel Fire Department
  • Patterson Fire Department
  • Brewster Fire Department
  • Mahopac Fire Department
  • Mahopac Falls Fire Department
  • Carmel Ambulance
  • Putnam Paramedics

The New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.