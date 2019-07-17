Man Dies After Being Struck By BMW On I-87 In Rockland

A 29-year-old Northern Westchester man has died from injuries suffered after he left his vehicle following a crash and was struck by a BMW on a stretch of I-87 in Rockland County, state police said.

Nicholas J. Polao of Cortlandt Manor was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center, where he had been in critical condition, police announced on Wednesday afternoon, July 17.

The incident happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 northbound on I-87 in Clarkstown., according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed Polao was involved in a property damage motor vehicle crash at that location and his vehicle became disabled on the left shoulder, said police.

While troopers were responding to the crash, they received reports that Polao had attempted to cross the road and was struck by a BMW operated by Zarita M. Holness, 53, of Washingtonville in Orange County.

Holness was not injured and showed no signs of impairment.

The road reopened at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident was reconstructed by the New York State Police Troop F Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and remains under investigation at this time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.