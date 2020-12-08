Man Dies After Attempted Armed Robbery In Area, Police Say

A 23-year-old man died after attempting to rob someone at gunpoint during an otherwise benign planned transaction in Northern Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Ossining Police Department received a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 around James Street, prompting an investigation.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be the scene of a collision, though there was no car or downed pedestrian in the area. While investigating the reported crash, officers located Cortlandt Manor resident Samuel Fiakor, who was unconscious inside a vehicle on South Highland Avenue near the intersection of Scarborough Road.

According to investigators, Fiakor had injuries consistent with the report collision. He was treated by paramedics while being transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation into Fiakor’s death determined that he had arranged a meet on James Street in Ossining with a person whose vehicle was later located in Sleepy Hollow.

It is alleged that Fiakor arranged to meet the driver on James Street to conduct a transaction that was apparently a legitimate, legal act, according to police.

Police said that the investigation determined that Fiakor allegedly entered the seller’s passenger side door, at which point he pulled out a handgun in a robbery attempt, at which point the driver sped off on James Street in an attempt to flee.

During the robbery, it is alleged that Fiakor leaped from the moving vehicle, leading to the injuries that led to his death, said police.

Investigators are currently working with the Westchester County District Attorney to investigate the incident, though no criminal charges have been filed. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Ossining Police Department by calling (914) 941-4099.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.