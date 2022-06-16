Contact Us
Man Choked, Threatened To Shoot Girlfriend In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Weston Smith
Weston Smith Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Google Maps street view

A man from the region is facing charges after allegedly choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun.

Ulster County resident Weston Smith, age 33, of Saugerties, was arrested on multiple criminal charges Monday, June13, according to Saugerties Police.

Officers were called to a home on Ulster Avenue just before noon with reports of a domestic dispute.

The victim reportedly told police that the two got into an argument and Smith choked her multiple times.

He also struck her in the face and then loaded a shotgun and threatened to shoot her, she told police.

The victim’s injuries required treatment by paramedics, police said.

Smith was arrested and charged with strangulation, menacing with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted assault.

He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Court Justice and was released on his own recognizance.

He’s due back in court Monday, July 18. 

