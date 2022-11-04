Man Charged With Stealing More Than $50K In Cash, Checks From Vehicle In Hudson Valley

Police have charged a man with stealing more than $50,000 from a vehicle parked at a Northern Westchester business.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at around 3:30 p.m., police were called to a business in Yorktown on Saw Mill River Road to investigate a report from a victim that $42,000 in cash and $10,000 in payroll checks had been stolen from their parked vehicle, according to Yorktown Police.

Police eventually identified a suspect and a vehicle associated with the theft, and on Oct. 28 around 6 p.m., police in the Albany area pulled over this vehicle and identified one of the occupants as the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect is identified as 46-year-old Oscar Javier Barrera Pena of Jamaica, New York, according to Yorktown Police.

He is charged with second-degree grand larceny and is currently being held in Westchester County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash, $125,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond, police said.

Pena will appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.