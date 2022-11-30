Man Charged With Stabbing Pregnant Woman In Stomach In Hudson Valley: Police

A 19-year-old man is charged with assaulting a pregnant woman in Westchester County and stabbing her in the abdomen, police said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, around 3:50 p.m., police responded to a stabbing in New Rochelle on Lafayette Avenue, and found a pregnant victim with minor stab wounds to her abdomen, according to New Rochelle Police.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center to receive treatment, and was released soon after, police said.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Naisanagelly Sanchez of New Rochelle, is an acquaintance of the victim and fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

After searching the area, police later found Sanchez at the end of Union Avenue near the intersection with 9th Street, according to police.

Sanchez is charged with second-degree assault, police said.

