Man Charged With Rapes Of Children In Two Hudson Valley Counties

A Westchester County man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child under the age of 15 twice in two different cities.

New York State Police arrested Fabian Huirachocha Barbecho, age 36, of Yonkers, on Tuesday, May 18, in conjunction with the Putnam County Child Advocacy Center, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Barbecho was arrested after state police received a law enforcement tip, and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Cortlandt began investigating two instances of alleged rape, Hicks said.

The investigation determined Barbecho raped a victim under the age of 15 in both Philipstown in Putnam County and the city of Peekskill.

Barbecho was arraigned before the city of Peekskill court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $30,000 secure bond, or $40,000 partially secure bond.

