North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Man Charged With Providing Alcohol To Girl In Rockland

Zak Failla
A 20-year-old man was arrested for providing alcohol to a teenage girl at Central Avenue Field in Pearl River.
An underage man was arrested in Rockland County over the weekend after being busted providing alcohol to a teenager at a park on St. Patrick’s Day, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested a 20-year-old from Mahway shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 following an investigation into illegal consumption of alcohol involving a minor.

It is alleged that the 20-year-old - whose name was not released by investigators - provided a 16-year-old girl with alcohol in the Central Avenue Field in Pearl River.

The man was arrested and transported to the Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child, both misdemeanors. Following his arraignment, he was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 2 to respond to the charges.

