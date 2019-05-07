Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threat After Backpack Incident At Culinary Institute

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat in connection with a scary situation that included the man leaving a backpack inside the Culinary Institute of America during a Marist College musical performance.

The incident took place around 2:41 p.m., on Sunday, May 5, when the Hyde Park Police responded to the Culinary Institute of America for a report of a “Dangerous Situation," said Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson.

"Patrols were advised that an unknown male entered the Marriot Pavilion and was acting suspicious," Benson said.

Officers arrived and began interviewing people at the concert. A male later identified as Kevin Asiedu, of the Bronx, entered the venue during a performance. Asiedu was carrying a backpack, walked into the front of the venue and sat down, Benson said.

He remained seated for a short period of time then got up and left the backpack on the seat and exited the row. He then stood in the aisle staring at the stage.

He was approached by CIA Security and other members of the audience who were retired or off-duty law enforcement officers and they asked him to sit down, Benson said.

"The crowd became nervous because he left an unattended backpack on the seat and was not responding to members of the audience who were asking him questions," Benson said. "The crowd then began to evacuate due to the actions of Asiedu."

When officers interviewed Asiedu he made statements indicating the actions were intended to cause alarm, Benson added.

Patrols then placed him into custody for making a terroristic threat. The backpack was searched and only contained paper to make it look like it had contents. Asiedu was with two other subjects who were detained and interviewed but not charged, the chief said.

Asiedu was charged with making a terroristic threat, criminal nuisance, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before Judge Joseph Petito and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $1,000 cash or $2,000 bail bond.

He is due back in the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court on Wednesday, May 8.

The Hyde Park Police were assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Culinary Institute of America Safety and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.