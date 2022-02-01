Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region
Police & Fire

Man Charged With DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash In Rockland County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A man is facing charges after police said he drove with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit and crashed his car.
A man is facing charges after police said he drove with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit and crashed his car. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man is facing charges after police said he drove with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit and crashed his car.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-87 in the Rockland County town of Ramapo at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to New York State Police.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Robert Rykowski, of Sloatsburg, lost control of a 2012 Volvo S60 while traveling north, and struck the center barrier, authorities said.

Police said Rykowski was not injured in the crash.

Rykowski was found to be intoxicated, and his license was found to be suspended, State Police said.

Police said his BAC was determined to be 0.21 percent.

State Police said Rykowski was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated
  • First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation 
  • Operating a motor vehicle with no ignition interlock device

He was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 24, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.