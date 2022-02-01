Man Charged With DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash In Rockland County

A man is facing charges after police said he drove with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit and crashed his car.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-87 in the Rockland County town of Ramapo at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to New York State Police.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Robert Rykowski, of Sloatsburg, lost control of a 2012 Volvo S60 while traveling north, and struck the center barrier, authorities said.

Police said Rykowski was not injured in the crash.

Rykowski was found to be intoxicated, and his license was found to be suspended, State Police said.

Police said his BAC was determined to be 0.21 percent.

State Police said Rykowski was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Operating a motor vehicle with no ignition interlock device

He was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 24, authorities said.

