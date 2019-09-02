Contact Us
Man Charged With DWI After I-287 Stop Has Been At Large Four Years, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
George Jakubowski has been wanted by State Police for four years.
George Jakubowski has been wanted by State Police for four years. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators have issued an alert for a man who has been wanted for four years after being charged with alleged impaired driving on I-287 in Westchester when he was 21.

George Jakubowski, now 25, is wanted by State Police after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest following a DWI charge on July 19, 2015, when he was stopped for committing a traffic violation.

State Police in Tarrytown said that during the traffic stop, it was determined that Jakubowski was intoxicated and he was arrested.

Investigators described Jakubowski as 6-foot-4 weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

