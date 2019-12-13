Man Charged With DWI After Allegedly Leaving Scene Of Crash In Area

A 61-year-old man was arrested for alleged DWI after leaving the scene of a traffic crash, according to authorities.

Ulster County resident Arthur W. Caston, of East Kingston, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, after the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Frank Sottile Boulevard, said Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that Caston was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata when he allegedly struck a vehicle in front of him that was stopped at a traffic light, Markiewicz said.

He then fled the scene on foot, but when apprehended, deputies found he was intoxicated and driving with a revoked license, police said. He was also allegedly driving the vehicle without the owner's permission.

Caston was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and numerous traffic violations.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

