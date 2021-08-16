Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: All NY Health Care Workers Will Be Required To Get Vaccines
Police & Fire

Man Charged With DUI Following Crash In Area, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Northern Westchester man was charged with DUI after his crashing his vehicle on Bear Mountain Bridge Road.
A Northern Westchester man was charged with DUI after his crashing his vehicle on Bear Mountain Bridge Road. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after losing control of his vehicle and hitting an embankment.

Christopher Sweeting, age unavailable, of Yorktown, was arrested around 11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 in Cortlandt, following the crash on Bear Mountain Bridge Road, said. Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, Sweeting was traveling across the Bear Mountain Bridge Road when he crossed the center line and hit an embankment near Route 22.

Sweeting, who was injured, was transported to Westchester Medical Center, he added.

He was charged with DUI and issued traffic violations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.