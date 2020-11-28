Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Charged With DUI After Telling Officers He Had Been Drinking, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Eric W. Duncan, 31, had extricated himself from his damaged vehicle before emergency services arrived at the scene in the vicinity of 104 Malden Turnpike in Saugerties at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to Saugerties Police.
A 31-year-old man with a suspended driver's license was arrested after injuring himself in a car wreck and admitting that he had been drinking alcohol to responding officers. 

Duncan was charged with the misdemeanor of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and ticketed for speeding.

His license had been suspended for previous offenses, police said. Duncan was brought to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for treatment for his injuries, where he refused to submit to chemical test to measure his blood alcohol content. 

