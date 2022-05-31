Man Charged With Burglary, Sexual Assault In Hudson Valley

A 32-year-old Connecticut man is accused of burglarizing a Hudson Valley home and sexually assaulting a victim.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a home invasion and sexual assault at a Beekman home on Saturday, May 21, authorities said.

Detectives then arrested Fairfield County resident Wilson Oliveros-Romeros, of Danbury, on Friday, May 27, following an investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Oliveros-Romeros and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

The Sheriff's Office said Oliveros-Romeros was charged with:

Predatory sexual assault

First-degree rape

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree menacing

He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said authorities believe the incident was isolated, but anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Oliveros-Romeros is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820.

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-486-2583 or at dcsotips@gmail.com.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, and Dutchess County Family Services assisted with the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

