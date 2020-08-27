Man Charged In Hit-Run Crash With NY State Police Cruiser

The driver of a tractor-trailer that struck and damaged a New York State Police cruiser on Interstate 84 before fleeing the scene has been apprehended, authorities said.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, a state trooper on patrol from the East Fishkill barracks was monitoring traffic on a stretch of the roadway in Putnam County in the Town of Kent when the tractor-trailer struck the cruiser and fled the scene.

The trooper was transported to Putnam Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, state police investigators announced that the investigation into the hit-and-run led to the arrest of Randolph, Massachusetts resident Quito Pagan, who was arrested without incident.

The investigation determined that the company XPO Logistics contacted State Police and the Town of Kent Police Department when their safety officers noticed damage to a truck in their fleet.

Police said that XPO Logistics reported the crash may have occurred on I-84, and were "highly cooperative" with State Police efforts to investigate the crash.

Pagan, 46, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle crash, a misdemeanor.

He was issued a ticket and is scheduled to return to the Town of Kent Court on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

