Man Charged After Handgun Found During Hudson Valley Traffic Stop, Troopers Say

A 24-year-old man with an expired license was found in illegal possession of a handgun during a Hudson Valley traffic stop, police reported.

Fairfield County resident Bryon Bloomfield, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm on Friday, July 22, according to New York State Police.

At about 11:30 a.m., troopers in Putnam County pulled over a 2014 Volkswagen on State Route 22 in Southeast for a vehicle and traffic law violation, police said.

Investigators found that Bloomfield was driving with a suspended license and expired registration, authorities said.

State Police said Bloomfield was also found to be in possession of a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun.

Bloomfield was arraigned and remanded to the Putnam County Jail, police reported.

Authorities said he is set to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 18.

