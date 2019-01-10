Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Multiple Injuries In I-87 Crash As All Three Vehicles Involved Roll Down Embankment
Police & Fire

Man Caught With Stolen Debit Cards, Skimmer Device, Forged Checks In Rockland Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Leonar C. Levy, 25, of Springfield Gardens
Leonar C. Levy, 25, of Springfield Gardens Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after police say they discovered stolen debit cards and other fraudulent items in his possession during a Rockland traffic stop.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Orangetown Wednesday, Jan. 9 around 9 p.m. after observing a traffic violation.

The driver, Leonar C. Levy of Springfield Gardens, was found to be in possession of nine stolen debit cards as well as a credit card skimmer device, 2 forged personal checks, 58 blank check certificates and a small amount of marijuana.

Levy was arrested, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown. He faces the following charges:

  • First-degree forgery, a Class C felony
  • Second-degree possession of a forged instrument (60 counts), a Class D felony
  • Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class D felony
  • Second-degree unlawful possession of a skimmer device, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification (two counts), a class A misdemeanor
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana (2 counts), a violation
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

Levy was arraigned in the Town of Orangetown and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond. Information regarding Levy’s return court date is not yet available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.