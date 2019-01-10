Man Caught With Stolen Debit Cards, Skimmer Device, Forged Checks In Rockland Stop, Police Say

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after police say they discovered stolen debit cards and other fraudulent items in his possession during a Rockland traffic stop.
New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Orangetown Wednesday, Jan. 9 around 9 p.m. after observing a traffic violation.
The driver, Leonar C. Levy of Springfield Gardens, was found to be in possession of nine stolen debit cards as well as a credit card skimmer device, 2 forged personal checks, 58 blank check certificates and a small amount of marijuana.
Levy was arrested, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown. He faces the following charges:
- First-degree forgery, a Class C felony
- Second-degree possession of a forged instrument (60 counts), a Class D felony
- Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class D felony
- Second-degree unlawful possession of a skimmer device, a Class A misdemeanor
- Third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification (two counts), a class A misdemeanor
- Unlawful possession of marijuana (2 counts), a violation
- Vehicle and traffic violations
Levy was arraigned in the Town of Orangetown and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond. Information regarding Levy’s return court date is not yet available.
