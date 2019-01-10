Man Caught With Stolen Debit Cards, Skimmer Device, Forged Checks In Rockland Stop, Police Say

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after police say they discovered stolen debit cards and other fraudulent items in his possession during a Rockland traffic stop.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Orangetown Wednesday, Jan. 9 around 9 p.m. after observing a traffic violation.

The driver, Leonar C. Levy of Springfield Gardens, was found to be in possession of nine stolen debit cards as well as a credit card skimmer device, 2 forged personal checks, 58 blank check certificates and a small amount of marijuana.

Levy was arrested, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown. He faces the following charges:

First-degree forgery, a Class C felony

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument (60 counts), a Class D felony

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class D felony

Second-degree unlawful possession of a skimmer device, a Class A misdemeanor

Third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification (two counts), a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of marijuana (2 counts), a violation

Vehicle and traffic violations

Levy was arraigned in the Town of Orangetown and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond. Information regarding Levy’s return court date is not yet available.

