Man Caught With Large Amount Of Raw, Unpackaged Heroin In Area Traffic Stop

Angel L. Cruz
Angel L. Cruz Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 45-year-old man is behind bars after he was found to be in possession of a large quantity of raw, unpackaged heroin during a traffic stop, state police said.

Troopers patrolling State Route 17 in the Town of Wallkill stopped a vehicle traveling westbound for traffic infractions on Saturday, Dec. 29.

During the stop, a passenger in the car, Angel L. Cruz of Buffalo, was found to possess the heroin, according to police.

Cruz was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A2 felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail with no bail set.

