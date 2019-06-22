Contact Us
Man Caught With 3 Pounds Of Pot In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
I-87 in the town of Woodbury
I-87 in the town of Woodbury Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Westchester man is facing charges after police say he was caught with three pounds of marijuana in an I-87 traffic stop in Orange County.

New York State Police say they initiated a traffic stop after observing a driver commit a series of violations on I-87 in Woodbury on Wednesday, June 19 around 1:30 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Eric Gordon, 43, of Dobbs Ferry, was in possession of approximately 51 ounces of marijuana and several vape cartridges weighing a total of 331 grams, police say.

Gordon was arrested and transported to SP Newburgh, where he was processed and charged with the following:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class D felony
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana
  • Several vehicle and traffic violations

Gordon was arraigned before the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, June 26.

