Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: U-Haul Van Pursuit From Greene County Ends In NJ With Vehicles Struck, Philly Driver Caught
Police & Fire

Man Caught Stealing From Stony Point Business

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Richard Licata
Richard Licata Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 67-year-old man was nabbed by police after an officer spotted him in the back of a business early in the morning.

Richard Licata, of Tomkins Cove, was arrested around 2:53 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, after an officer patrolling Patriot Square spotted him in the rear of a business near an empty bottle storage area, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to police, the officer allegedly saw Licata loading a box into his vehicle, Hylas said.

During an investigation, it was determined that Licata took boxes and bags of empty beer bottles without the business owner's permission, Hylas said.

He was placed under arrest and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Licata was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.