Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Caught Picking Up 531 Grams Of Mailed Cocaine, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Randy Montero
Randy Montero Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department

A 31-year-old man was arrested after police were able to intercept a package filled with drugs with the help of U.S. Postal officials.

The incident took place on Monday, May 13, when the City of Newburgh Police Department received information from the U.S. Postal Service that they intercepted a package for delivery to an address within the City of Newburgh which was believed to contain illegal narcotics, said City of Newburgh Police Sgt. Christopher Lahar.

City of Newburgh officers set-up surveillance and watched as an individual, later identified as Randy Montero, 31, of New Windsor,  pick up the package and enter a vehicle, Lahar said.

Officers stopped the vehicle which was being driven by Melvin Santana-Ramirez, 33, also of New Windsor, who was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license. Both were detained and transported to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

The package was found to contain approximately 531 grams of cocaine, Lahar said.

Montero was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Santana-Ramirez was charged with driving without a license.

Both were held pending arraignment in the City of Newburgh Court.

The department was assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, the U.S. Postal Service, and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.