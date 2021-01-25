Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland Cases By Community
Police & Fire

Man Busted With Cocaine Following Foot Pursuit, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the bust.
The area of the bust. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area man was arrested for drug trafficking after police received numerous complaints from residents.

Connie Boykin, age 49, of the City of Newburgh, was arrested around 7:40 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, when City of Newburgh officers were patrolling the area of the Broadway and Lutheran corridor in response to numerous citizen complaints referencing open-air drug trafficking, said Lieutenant Joseph Burns.

Officers observed a crowd on the corner of Broadway and Lutheran and witnessed a narcotics transaction initiated by a tall Black male wearing a tan jacket, Burns said.

Officers exited their police vehicle and approached the man, who attempted to flee on foot, discarding a plastic bag with cocaine along the way, Burns said.

He was caught a short distance away and was identified as Boykin.

An officer sustained an injury to his leg during the pursuit and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Boykin was charged with assault and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

He was also charged with a violation of parole.

Boykin was held pending arraignment. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.