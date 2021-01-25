Man Busted With Cocaine Following Foot Pursuit, Police Say

An area man was arrested for drug trafficking after police received numerous complaints from residents.

Connie Boykin, age 49, of the City of Newburgh, was arrested around 7:40 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, when City of Newburgh officers were patrolling the area of the Broadway and Lutheran corridor in response to numerous citizen complaints referencing open-air drug trafficking, said Lieutenant Joseph Burns.

Officers observed a crowd on the corner of Broadway and Lutheran and witnessed a narcotics transaction initiated by a tall Black male wearing a tan jacket, Burns said.

Officers exited their police vehicle and approached the man, who attempted to flee on foot, discarding a plastic bag with cocaine along the way, Burns said.

He was caught a short distance away and was identified as Boykin.

An officer sustained an injury to his leg during the pursuit and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Boykin was charged with assault and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with a violation of parole.

Boykin was held pending arraignment.

