Man Busted On Weapons Charges After Attempting to Evade Police In The Area

A 21-year-old man who was able to temporarily evade police to avoid a traffic stop is facing a host of charges after being busted with an illegal gun in Westchester, police said.

In New Rochelle, police detectives stopped a driver on Beechwood Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 for a vehicle and traffic violation.

According to New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne, the driver, city resident Shawn Gilchrest, fled from the detectives during the traffic stop, leading to a short chase that was quickly abandoned.

Coyne said that the following day, on Thursday, March 3, Westchester County Probation officers conducted a check on Gilchrest, who was found to be in possession of a loaded 30-round extended magazine with 9mm ammunition as well as parts to a ghost gun.

Gilchrest was arrested without incident and charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Unlawful possession of certain feeding devices;

Reckless endangerment;

Unlawful fleeing from a police officer;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Reckless driving.

No return court date for Gilchrest was announced.

