Man Busted For Armed Gas Station Robbery In Area, Police Say

An Orange County man has been arrested for the alleged armed robbery of an area gas station.
An Orange County man has been arrested for the alleged armed robbery of an area gas station. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a gas station armed robbery in the area.

Orange County resident Andre McGriff, of Newburgh, was arrested by the Town of Newburgh Police for the Feb. 5, armed robbery of the Mobil Gas Station on South Plank Road, said Lt. James Nenni.

According to Nenni, McGriff will be prosecuted in federal court.

The department was assisted in the investigation by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, the New York State Police, City of Newburgh Police, Town of New Windsor Police and the Town of Marlboro Police departments.

The Mobil robbery is one of three the department has been working to break. An investigation into the other two, including Jan. 25, Valero, 5306 Route 9W, and Feb. 1, Gulf, 5465 Route 9W, continues.

