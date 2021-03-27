Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Nabbed With 24 Pounds Of Pot During Traffic Stop, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Behind Bars For Sexually Assaulting Child Multiple Times, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 39-year-old man is behind bars without bail after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child multiple times in the area.
A 39-year-old man is behind bars without bail after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child multiple times in the area. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 39-year-old man is behind bars without bail after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child multiple times in the area.

New York State Police arrested Victor Gabriel-Antonio, of Poughkeepsie, on Thursday, March 25, for predatory sexual assault against a child, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation revealed Gabriel-Antonio had sexually assaulted the child multiple times over the course of several years, Hicks said.

Gabriel-Antonio was arraigned before the village of Wappingers Falls Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.