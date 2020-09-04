Man Attacks Two With Knife During Rockland Dispute, Police Say

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a man and a woman with a knife when they attempted to intervene in a dispute.

Kirwin Forrest, of Spring Valley, was arrested at 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 8 by the Clarkstown Police Department after officers responded to a reported assault on North Pascack Road in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that a 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both of Nanuet, were attacked by a person with a knife, Peters said.

An investigation found that Forrest began arguing with his ex-girlfriend in front of her home at which time both victims tried to intervene, police said.

Forrest allegedly became enraged and slashed the female victim in the left forearm and the male victim in the neck, Peters said.

The victims were transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment of their injuries by a friend prior to police arrival.

Forrest fled the location but was later located at Good Samaritan Hospital where he was being treated for injuries he sustained during the fight, Peters said.

Forrest was charged with two counts of felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned via video conferencing in Rockland County Court on Thursday, April 9.

