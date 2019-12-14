Contact Us
Man At Large After Crashing Head-On Into Car Containing Children In Area

Zak Failla
Brian Stasiak
Brian Stasiak Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted after driving with a suspended license and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle that had kids in the car in February last year.

An alert was issued for 41-year-old Brian Stasiak, who is wanted by the New York State Police and by the Town of Southeast Court for his role in a crash last year that left his victims with injuries.

Police said that the investigation into the crash determined that Stasiak had a suspended license and forged registration. He later failed to appear for future court appearances and a warrant for his arrest was issued by a judge.

Stasiak is known to frequent Brewster and Woodbury, Connecticut.

Investigators described Stasiak as a 5-foot-11 bald man weighing approximately 180 pounds with green eyes. Anyone who has information regarding Stasiak’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@toopers.ny.gov.

