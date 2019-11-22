Man Arrested Twice In One Day In Area, Police Say

A man from the area is facing various charges after police say he was arrested twice in the same day.

New York State Police and Ulster County Sheriffs responded to a report of a domestic incident in the hamlet of Wallkill on Friday, Nov. 22 around 1:25 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that Jamill Smith, 22, of Newburgh allegedly refused to leave a residence during a verbal altercation, which police say became physical when Smith forced the homeowner to the floor and held the victim down.

Smith then allegedly prevented the victim from contacting 911 by taking their cell phone, according to police.

The victim was eventually able to remove Smith from the residence; however, police say he caused damage to the exterior door.

Smith was arrested, arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and released on his own recognizance after being charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, as well as criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

Smith was also issued a full stay-away Order of Protection, police say. He was scheduled to return to court on Friday, Dec. 6.

Around 7:15 the same morning, police say Smith returned to the residence where he was arrested earlier. The homeowner contacted 911, and Smith was arrested after police allegedly observed him looking into the home through a bedroom window.

Smith was once again arraigned at the Town of Plattekill Court. During the arraignment, police say Smith asked to make a phone call and called the victim's cell phone in front of the judge.

Smith was remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,500 bond. He is also scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 2.

