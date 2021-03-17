Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Mass Vaccination Sites Accepting Applications In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Man Arrested Three Times In One Day In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested an Ulster County man three times in one day.
New York State Police arrested an Ulster County man three times in one day. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 29-year-old man was arrested by state police three times in one day on a variety of charges ranging from alleged possession of drugs to driving with a suspended license.

Ulster County resident Robert Radek, of the town of Marlboro, was arrested for the first time around 7:55 a.m., on Sunday, March 7, when he was pulled over in his 1994 Jeep Cherokee in the City of Newburgh, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During the stop, the trooper learned that Radek was driving with a suspended license and was in possession of crack cocaine. 

He was charged with criminal possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license and released on an appearance ticket.

The second arrest occurred at 2:30 p.m. the same day when Radek was driving a 2007 Honda Civic and traveling on Third Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for another traffic violation. 

The trooper immediately recognized him from his earlier stop. The trooper learned that Radek was in possession of 1.3 grams of heroin and crack cocaine. 

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and once again released on an appearance ticket.

The third arrest occurred at 5:45 p.m. when Radek was driving the Jeep Cherokee and traveling on Robinson Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. 

While speaking to Radek the trooper determined that he was impaired by drugs. 

He was charged with DWI/drugs and again released on an appearance ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.