Man Arrested For Propositioning Minor For Sex At HS Softball Field In Region, Police Say

A 62-year-old man has been charged for allegedly propositioning a 16-year-old girl for sex at an area ball field.

The incident took place in Sullivan County in Monticello on Thursday, July 14, at the Monticello High School ball field.

Monticello Police arrested Izchak Krishevsky, age 62, of Brooklyn for patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone and endangering the welfare of a child, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the village of Monticello Police Dept.

Police received a report that Krishevsky had approached the girl who was sitting at a table located at the softball field of the high school and offered to pay the victim money to engage in sexual activity, Johnstone said.

The victim immediately walked away from Krishevsky and contacted family members by phone about the incident, who then alerted Monticello Police, he added.

Responding officers located Krishevsky on Forestburgh Road at the intersection of Terry Lane where he was being detained by a family member of the victim.

An investigation is continuing and anyone else who may possibly have been approached by Krishevsky in a similar manner is asked to call Monticello Police at 845-794-4422.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.