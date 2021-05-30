Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Arrested For DWI, Drugs Following Traffic Stop In Area, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man for alleged DWI and possession of drugs during a traffic stop.
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man for alleged DWI and possession of drugs during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A local man was arrested for alleged DWI and possession of cocaine following a traffic stop in the area.

Ulee Johnson, age 41, was arrested on Wednesday, May 26, following the stop in Orange County of his 2004 red Infinity Q56 on East Main Street in Middletown by New York State Police.

During the stop, troopers spotted an open bottle of alcohol and plastic cups containing alcohol, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During a search of the vehicle following Johnson's arrest for DWI, troopers found 5.7 grams of cocaine, Nevel said.

Johnson, of Newburgh, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was transported to the Orange County Jail pending a virtual arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.