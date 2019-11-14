Contact Us
Man Arrested For Assault Following Fight With Elderly Man In Stony Point

Kathy Reakes
Samuel Carter
Samuel Carter Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Stony Point man was arrested after he allegedly got into a fight with an elderly man causing injuries that required medical attention.

Samuel Carter, 35, was arrested around 3:11 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, after Stony Point police responded to a residence on Washburns Lane for a report of a fight in progress, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

An investigation found that Carter allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with an elderly victim. The victim was treated at a local hospital, Hylas said.

Carter was charged with felony assault and is being held at the Rockland County Jail.

