Police & Fire

Man Arrested For Aggravated DWI After Crashing Into Tree In Area

Kathy Reakes
A man was arrested for aggravated DWI after crashing head on into a tree.
A man was arrested for aggravated DWI after crashing his vehicle in a wooded area.

Martin Cody, 62, of Palenville, in Greene County, was arrested in Ulster County on Friday, Nov. 20 by Saugerties Police following the crash on SR 32A, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Cody was arrested after Saugerties Police responded to a reported vehicle crash, said Sinagra.

According to police, Cody failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway, proceeding east across the shoulder of the roadway and into a wooded area, striking a tree head on. 

Cody, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained facial lacerations as a result of the crash. He was treated by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance.

He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, where Cody submitted to a chemical test resulting in a BAC of .20 percent, or more than twice the legal limit.

Cody was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater than .18%
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage auto crash
  • Speeding

 He was released on tickets to a third party with a return date of Wednesday, Dec.16.

Assisting at the scene included the New York State Police, DIAZ Ambulance, and the Saxton Fire Department.

