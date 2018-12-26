Contact Us
Breaking News: Area High School Student's Racially Charged Social Media Post Draws Condemnation
Police & Fire

Man Armed With Rifles Apprehended After Threatening To Kill Troopers During Hours-Long Standoff

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Robert M. Spaulding
Robert M. Spaulding Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 34-year-old man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill troopers during a standoff in which he was armed with several rifles.

Troopers were dispatched by Dutchess 911 to Route 82 in the Town of Stanford for a domestic dispute on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at approximately 8:50 p.m.

While Troopers were en route, Dutchess County 911 advised the responding patrols that the suspect, later identified as Robert Spaulding of Stanford, made threats to shoot troopers upon arrival and was in possession of multiple rifles. The victims of the domestic dispute were reported to be still in the residence.

Shortly thereafter, state police crisis negotiators made contact with Spaulding and were able to safely remove all occupants from the residence with the exception of Spaulding.

After approximately four-and-a-half hours of negotiations, Spaulding surrendered and was taken into custody by members of the New York State Police Special Operations and Response Team. Subsequent investigation determined that Spaulding was in possession of two illegal assault weapons.

Route 82 was closed between Bulls Head Road and Grist Mill Lane for the duration of the incident.

Spaulding was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and making a terroristic threat, both class D felonies.

Spaulding was arraigned in the Town of Stanford Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 secure bond. His next court appearance in Town Court is Wednesday, Jan. 23.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Sherriff’s Office and the Stanfordville Fire Department.

