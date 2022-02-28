Man Armed With Knife Critically Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway by state police after a man allegedly armed with a knife was critically injured after being shot by an officer at a Hudson Valley apartment complex.

It happened in Dutchess County at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, at The Views at Rocky Glenn in the town of Fishkill.

The man who police said was the "assailant," was shot by members of the town of Fishkill Police, said Trooper AJ Hick.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition and one woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hicks said.

Police did not release information on what led to the shooting.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident that has not been interviewed by the state police is asked to call 845-677-7300.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.