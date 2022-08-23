Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Person Stabbed In Lobby Of Resorts World Catskills Casino
Police & Fire

Man Apprehended After Driving Stolen Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Main Street in New Rochelle
Main Street in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 51-year-old man was charged after police said he drove a stolen vehicle in Westchester County.

Authorities received a report of a stolen vehicle entering New Rochelle from I-95 at about 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the New Rochelle Police Department said.

Officers found the vehicle parked and unoccupied in front of 572 Main St., and police verified it was stolen, according to the report.

Police then monitored the vehicle until the suspect, identified as Cedric Wilborn, of Syracuse, was arrested without incident, authorities said.

He was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.