Man Alone In Area Home Prompts Standoff After Firing Shots, Police Say

A four-hour stan-off with an armed man in the area ended peacefully when the man surrendered.
The incident began around 4:13 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, in Dutchess County when the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to several reports of shots fired at a house and a vehicle on Channingville Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.
According to Town of Poughkeepsie Police, an investigation revealed that a suspect was inside of a residence on Channingville Road.
Police made contact with the suspect, identified as Alfred Califano, age 49, of Wappingers Falls, and were able to speak with him.
At approximately 8:40 a.m., Califano surrendered to police and was taken into custody. No one was injured during this incident, police said.
Through investigation, it was determined that the suspect fired shots at a residence occupied by two subjects, and fired shots at a vehicle occupied by a third subject, police said.
This investigation is ongoing and charges will be forthcoming, police said.
The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted at the scene by:
- City of Poughkeepsie Police Department
- Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
- Metro Transit Authority Police Department
- Arlington Fire Department
- New Hamburg Fire Department.
