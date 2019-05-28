Contact Us
Man Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle, Car Crash In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash.
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old motorcyclist is in very critical condition after being hit by a vehicle which allegedly turned in front of his motorcycle.

The crash took place around 12:24 p.m., Monday, May 27, on Route 16 in the town of Montgomery, said Montgomery Police Investigator Stephen Ragni.

According to Ragni, the crash took place when a 2006 Chrysler driven by a 53-year-old female traveling southbound on Route 416 made a left-hand turn onto Neelytown Road into the path of a 2015 Harley Davidson operated by a 29-year-old male traveling northbound, he said.

The motorcyclist, who was thrown from the bike, was flown to Westchester Medical Center by Life Net in very critical condition, Ragni said.

The female driver refused medical attention.

The Town of Montgomery Police is currently handling the investigation with the assistance of the New York State Police as well as the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

