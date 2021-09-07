Man Airlifted Following Two-Vehicle Crash In Area

A 34-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 11:20 a.m., Monday, Sept. 6, in Dutchess County on Route 9G in Red Hook.

The man was driving a 1986 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Route 9G approaching the Rokeby Road intersection when he was hit by an Irvington woman driving a 2011 Toyota passenger car who failed to yield the right of way, according to the Red Hook Police.

This caused the motorcycle to strike the rear of the vehicle ejecting the motorcyclist, police said.

The motorcycle then slid off the west shoulder of the roadway and caught on fire, according to police.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, said police.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured and was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.

Red Hook Police were assisted on scene by the Red Hook Fire Company, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and the New York State Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.