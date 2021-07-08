Contact Us
Breaking News: Area Man Facing Felony Charges After Allegedly Striking Police Vehicle
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Threatening Officer With Fake Glock In Rockland County

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
The fake Glock.
The fake Glock. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for a host of crimes, including allegedly threatening a police officer with a gun, which turned out to be a BB gun replica made to look like a Glock. 

The incident took place in Rockland County on Sunday, July 4.

Clarkstown Police responded to the area of 100 Rockland Plaza, in Nanuet, for reports of an erratic driver. 

A witness told officers that a black Acura had just driven onto the sidewalk, narrowly missing him, but striking the exterior of a building, said Clarkstown Police Detective Norm Peters.

As a search of the area was being conducted by several patrol officers, a second 911 call was received for an abandoned vehicle with a heavily damaged front bumper that had been left in the area of Foxwood Road in West Nyack.

The suspect, identified as Rockland County resident Michel Ramos, age 39, was spotted a short distance away by an officer, who stopped him and began talking with him, Peters said.

As the two were talking, Ramos became aggressive towards the officer and it was at that time that he lifted his shirt, exposing a black handgun in his waistband, Peters said.

"Officers were able to tactically de-escalate the extremely tense situation, without any further force," Peters said.

Ramos was placed into custody and the simulated Glock handgun was removed from his waistband.

He was charged with:

  • Menacing
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Traffic violations

Ramos was transported to police headquarters, where he was later issued an appearance ticket for a future court date.

"This incident could have had a very different outcome, were it not for the officer’s professionalism, bravery, and ability to de-escalate such a hostile situation that ultimately resulted in no injuries to themselves or the subject," Peters said.

