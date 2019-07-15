Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Deputy Saves Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Bear Mountain Bridge
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Taking Photos Up Woman's Skirt In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The man pictured here is believed to have followed a victim, and captured several photographs up the victim’s skirt, police said. Photo Credit: New York State Police
The man pictured here is believed to have followed a victim, and captured several photographs up the victim’s skirt, police said. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Do you know him?

New York State Police investigators are asking the public's help in the probe of an unlawful surveillance occurrence in Northern Westchester.

On Sunday, July 7 at approximately 4:20 p.m., in the Walmart store located on East Main Street in Cortlandt, the man pictured here is believed to have followed a victim, and captured several photographs up the victim’s skirt, police said.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the possible identity of this individual to please contact SP Cortlandt Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 914-769-2600. Please reference case# 9018701.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.