Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's Timing For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Wind Gusts Up To 50 MPH That Could Cause Outages
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Strangling Victim Unconscious, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a Wappingers Falls man for allegedly strangling a victim during a domestic dispute.
New York State Police arrested a Wappingers Falls man for allegedly strangling a victim during a domestic dispute. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 28-year-old man was arrested for an alleged brutal attack in which he strangled a victim unconscious and attacked that person with a blunt instrument during a domestic violence incident.

New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks arrested Dutchess County resident Juan Pablo Borbon, of Wappingers Falls, on Thursday, March 25, for assault and strangulation, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation revealed that, during a domestic dispute that occurred on Monday, March 15, Borbon had strangled the victim until unconscious and then assaulted the victim with a blunt instrument causing serious internal injuries.

Borbon was arraigned at the town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secured bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond. 

 He is scheduled to appear before the town of Wappinger Court on Tuesday, March 30.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.